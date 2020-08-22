LETTER: Brandy Station VFD is grateful for Fair Food Takeout success

I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped make the recent Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Fair Food Takeout a tremendous success.
We could not have done it without the help of Swan Family Property and K & M Lawn, Garden and Arborist Supply for allowing us to utilize their property. We also want to thank Lidl Food Market for allowing us to park on their property during the event.
We’re grateful to everyone who came out and purchased food and or played the games. The smiles on your faces told us everything—that you really enjoyed this opportunity to try and put some type of normalcy back into your lives.
I personally had the opportunity to talk with many of you while you were purchasing your food items, and everyone I talked with was very appreciative of being able to relish some of those old-fashioned fair food delights.
I want to thank Debbie Badami and Deb’s Concessions along with RC Cole and Cole Shows Amusements for giving us this opportunity too.
The planning process for the 2021 Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Fair is already underway. As soon as the dates are finalized, we will let everyone know on our Facebook page and website.
Thank you again and please stay SAFE and WELL!
Jeff Bailey
Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept.