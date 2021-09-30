LETTER: Brown will bring wisdom, character to Town Council

I write this letter to encourage my fellow Town of Culpeper voters to cast one of your Town Council votes for B. Thomas Brown.

I’ve known Travis for many years and I feel confident his intellect, thoughtfulness, frankness, knowledge of the town’s citizenry and its history, and his general affability will make him a great addition to Town Council.

Mr. Brown is a young man who is a voracious reader who has the ability to study the issues that will come before Town Council and develop a clear understanding. He exhibited this in his preparation for the Chamber of Commerce forum for candidates recently.

Mr. Brown, having grown up in Culpeper and having attended our public schools can bring a vision and an understanding few of the other first-time candidates can. His is clearly an independent voice. He has strong character and will not allow himself to be bullied by those on Council pushing their self-promoting agendas. He’s clearly willing to speak up with confidence.

We have a Town with excellent professional staff which needs the support of an educated, caring Council. B. Thomas Brown is one of the candidates who will contribute common sense to Council and not be a divisive voice.