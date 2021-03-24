LETTER: Bullying and threatening people are not leadership skills

Having served on the Culpeper County School Board with Marshall Keene for three years, I unequivocally am supporting Carson Beard for clerk of the Circuit Court.

It’s unfathomable for anyone without years of experience in the Culpeper clerk’s office to think they could carry out the the vast range of detailed duties and responsibilities of the office.

Not only is the lack of pertinent experience in legal services an issue for Keene but his chosen “leadership” skills—bullying and threatening individuals—has no place in the clerk’s office or in any office that serves the public.

I can personally attest to being the recipient of his unchecked temper, one of which was a tirade directed at me and witnessed by nine individuals at a board training session in Charlottesville, early in Keene’s term of office.

Keene’s outburst resulted with one board member becoming visibly shaken and another reduced to tears. This was the first of many of Keene’s unchecked and unprofessional behaviors towards individuals in the Culpeper County Public Schools, of which some resulted in resignation or threats of resignation as high up as the executive leadership team.