LETTER: Candidate forum shows who is best mayoral candidate

I decided to watch the 2021 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce mayoral candidates’ forum on Culpeper Media Network so I could get a better perspective on the two candidates running for mayor.

The candidates were extremely different. Not just the age—Frank Reaves Jr. being 69 and Jon Russell being 45—but in substance. I noticed that Reaves spent most of the forum talking about himself. He provided us with a long list of jobs he had done and different schools he attended elementary school through high school. He even told us a story about doing the Heimlich on someone choking on frozen broccoli and seemingly tried to highlight the fact that he “saved a life.” At one point he appeared to not understand what the term “financial footing” meant, until his opponent Jon Russell explained it to him in simpler terms.

Mayoral candidate Jon Russell, on the other hand, gave very clear and certain answers to questions. He chose not to talk about himself hardly at all, but get straight to the point with how he plans to support Culpeper, and he was able to clearly cast a vision for the citizens of Culpeper moving forward. He perfectly articulated the challenges that lie ahead for our town and how to protect its small-town identity.