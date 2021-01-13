LETTER: Capitol attack was not a patriots' act

The definition of a patriot is “a person who vigorously defends his county.”

The definition of a terrorist is “person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.”

You be the judge: Was last Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol an act of patriots or domestic terrorists?

The attack left one police officer dead, a terrorist killed and four others dead from the stress and excitement.

In the United States, we all have the right to peacefully petition our government. That is guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But what I witnessed was a bunch of rioters incited to riot by our president, trespassing on our most sacred symbol of freedom, and bent on the violent overthrow of the government.

In my book, that is homeland terrorism. People were bent on treason, attempting to overthrow the government of our country.

Anyone, especially those in elected office, who feels that what went on at the U.S. Capitol was a patriot’s act should be removed from office and not allowed to seek office ever again.

Here is a guide for those who think rioters’ actions were patriotic: