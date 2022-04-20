LETTER: Careful county planning overthrown in hasty vote

I support Culpeper Star-Exponent letter-writer Susan Ralston’s position on the Amazon data centers’ “spot zoning,” and its imposition of the sprawl of modern commercial development. Hundreds of hours have been devoted to the formulation of a smart, engaged, long-term plan to preserve our unique Culpeper County history and provide designated areas for growth.

Unlike the the plan unveiled this week by the Virginia Department of Transportation for a circular roundabout merge on Route 3 coming into town, open for comment over months, planned for implementation in 2025, this massive data center project is simply dropped out of the sky, plopped down between the historic context of Salubria and the start of the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign.

In the rendering of what is proposed with the surrounding trees and vegetation depicted at “15 years growth” we will have two sprawling and inalterable rectangular manifestations that will transform forever the vistas that made our place in this nation of value to generations.

It is with great sadness that we have watched the work of citizens cast aside in the interests of a tiny minority interested in development in an area that should remain agricultural. A decision by the Board of Supervisors made in haste that will transform this county inalterably.

This is a legacy of spontaneous overthrow in one meeting of years of community planning. Sad to see. And we will see it forever.

James Reddig Stevensburg