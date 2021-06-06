LETTER: Carroll Foy will advocate for every Virginian

As a lifelong Virginian, I believe that Virginia is truly a leader in our country. However, I have also seen how politicians have failed their constituents when they prioritize special interest groups and lose focus on the struggles of Virginians. This is why I support Jennifer Carroll Foy, who will advocate for Virginians and move us toward a brighter future as governor.

Carroll Foy understands our concerns because she’s lived them herself. Her experiences growing up in Petersburg, and as a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, public defender and mother help her to know what Virginians need.

As a state delegate, she proved her ability to lead by advancing the Equal Rights Amendment and supporting pro-labor legislation.

As governor, she will raise teacher pay, expand broadband access and support small businesses. Carroll Foy will lift all Virginians and support communities that are often underrepresented. Unlike other candidates, she does not accept donations from special interest groups. With a plan to ban political contributions from corporations, her administration will serve the needs of everyday Virginians.