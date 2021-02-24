LETTER: Carson Beard is qualified as Clerk of Court

I’m writing to express my support for Carson Beard in the March 30 election for Clerk of the Culpeper Circuit Court.

Carson has worked in the clerk’s office for the past six years and has a deep understanding of the duties required by the position. I have heard him speak in person and on Facebook about the multitude and complexity of tasks required by the job. I’m impressed that he was appointed interim clerk upon the retirement of the former clerk, Jan Corbin, who has endorsed Carson’s candidacy.

I am also worried that the other candidate, Marshall Keene, has little understanding of or experience with the clerk’s duties besides attending court as an employee of the sheriff’s office. It’s also concerning that Keene is highly partisan; whereas the clerk of the court is a non-partisan position. The person who serves as clerk of the Circuit Court must follow complicated procedures without regard to membership in or affiliation with a political persuasion.

Early voting has already begun for this election. You can vote in person at the Registrar’s Office, 151 N. Main Street, Suite 301, in downtown Culpeper from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can request an absentee ballot at voteinculpeper.info until March 19.