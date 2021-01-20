LETTER: Carson Beard will be a great Circuit Court clerk

I am writing this letter in support of my son Carson Beard’s campaign for Culpeper County Clerk of the Court.

I retired from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative as regional manager in 2018, spending the majority of my time in Culpeper.

My brother, George Richard “Dick” Beard, also worked his entire career in Culpeper, retiring as CEO of the Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative.

My sister, Susan, and her husband, Alan, ran Alan’s Photography off Main Street for 40 years.

My brother, Tim, has had a carpet-cleaning business, Steamex, for over 40 years.

Our father, George P. Beard Jr., worked his entire career at the 2nd National Bank in Culpeper, but was also our Republican state delegate for 10 years. He was a World War II veteran.

My dad was able to spend quality time with Carson since he was fully retired during Carson’s youth. They developed a special bond. And many people have told me that Carson’s values and integrity remind them of my dad.

There have been some untrue statements made about Carson from his opponent. I ask you to seek out a family member for the truth.

On behalf of my entire family, please vote for Carson.

Robbie Beard Culpeper