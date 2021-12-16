LETTER: CBD business dismissed from Culpeper pop-up event

We need to change the stigma surrounding the hemp plant.

I own a small mobile CBD shop and for the first time since being in business, I was asked to leave a pop-up event in Culpeper because of what my business is. I was not asked for any explanation of the business or for and education on what we do, but simply told to leave.

Folks need to leave behind the closed-mindedness associated with the hemp industry and open their minds to see the benefit it can have on the community.

Folks see CBD, or THC, and immediately think negatively and can be very judgmental towards it. Would you have asked us to leave if we were selling alcohol? Or a doctor prescribing unnecessary opiates? I don’t think so.

The hemp plant is not the problem, but old-fashioned thinking and folks not wanting to accept that it is here to stay, despite what they were taught about the hemp plant in the less progressive days or what their views are.

Keith Petty Locust Grove