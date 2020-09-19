LETTER: Changing local Confederate names is a slippery slope

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sept. 1 Star Exponent article (”Should Culpeper change name of Lake Pelham?”) outlines how the Culpeper Town Council is looking into the possibility of changing the name of Lake Pelham.

The current climate across much of America is an attempt to rewrite our nation’s history and cancel what one group finds offensive, often times at the expense of another group. No matter what you do, be it based on freedom of speech or political correctness, someone is going to be offended, or at least act offended.

I had no idea who Lake Pelham was named after and frankly I didn’t care. I asked quite a few people, some I knew and some I had never met, if they knew the history of Lake Pelham. I went down to the lake and asked people who were enjoying the lake’s amenities if any of them knew the history, no one did or cared.