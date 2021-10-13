LETTER: Chase has the experience needed for the job

It seems that our Board of Supervisors is becoming too polarized by issues of national party politics. Culpeper does not need leadership driven by ideology. It needs leaders dedicated to decision-making based on the needs and desires of the citizens of Culpeper.

Bill Chase is the right person to represent the Stevensburg District on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. He is not aligned with a political party and has decades of experience to offer. He has served on the Board of Supervisors for years and has chaired the Board numerous times. He knows how to get things done at both the local and state levels.

Bill Chase has a lifetime of leadership experience, both in the military and as Stevenburg’s supervisor. He drops everything to be an advocate for citizens with an issue needing resolution, and he knows exactly whom to contact to get that resolution. While he has a mobility issue at the present time, he stays totally in touch with the board and his constituents. He is always available to help.

Please join me in voting for Bill Chase for Stevensburg Supervisor.

Chuck Gyory

Stevensburg