LETTER: Climate change and hypocrisy
LETTER: Climate change and hypocrisy

After reading the commentary in the online-only October 31 edition of the Star-Exponent titled, “If climate change is reshaping Earth, what can world leaders do?”, I think the better question to be asked is “What do world leaders want to do?”

The reason I ask this question is because of the hypocrisy shown by President Joe Biden during his G20 meeting in Rome. The president had scheduled a meeting with the Pope while he was in Rome for the G20. Here is where the hypocrisy starts: The president had to have an 85-car motorcade to get him to the Vatican.

As it was reported, there were COVID restrictions in Rome that allowed only three people to travel together in a car, so that factors out to be a total of 255 people who went to the Vatican.

Now if any of these ‘leaders’ were serious about the COP26 summit they are now attending this week in Glasgow, Scotland to try to find a solution to the world’s climate change problem, then someone should have considered a way to reduce the number of cars used in the president’s motorcade to the Vatican.

It makes one wonder if climate change isn’t another ‘rules for thee, but not for me’ ideology.

David Carpenter

Mitchells

