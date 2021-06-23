 Skip to main content
LETTER: Closing a four-year column on education issues
LETTER: Closing a four-year column on education issues

Pearl Sample Elementary School (copy) (copy)

Early morning sun illuminates Pearl Sample Elementary School as 2020-21 classes begin. 

 EMILY JENNINGS/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

It has been an honor and a pleasure over the past four years to write a column on educational issues for the Culpeper Star-Exponent. I’m grateful to have had this opportunity. Since I’m now a candidate for School Board from the Stevensburg District, I can no longer continue the column in the paper.

As a former teacher, my goal was to continue to educate folks on current issues, challenges, and initiatives in education. Once we graduate and move into the world of work, we don’t always understand what’s happening in schools. I hope that I have been able to shed some light on how things have changed.

Over the years, educational mandates and requirements have increased and we have seen far too many educators leaving the profession. When I started the column, we were talking about keeping school buildings safe from external threats. This last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were faced with keeping students and teachers safe inside the buildings. My articles have touched on literacy, civics, leadership, and classroom management, among other topics.

Over the years, I’ve heard from parents, teachers, and community members. Local folks have said my articles have generated conversations with family and friends in other areas of the state and the nation. Administrators and teachers shared that they were grateful that my articles gave a glimpse of what it’s like in the classroom today. I hope my articles have provided different perspectives and encouraged thoughtful reflection.

Education is important, not only because your tax dollars support it, but because those students are our future. The challenges continue. Our educational system will only improve when everyone works as a team.

Thank you to the Culpeper Star-Exponent for the opportunity. Thank you to readers for your feedback!

Elizabeth Hutchins

Culpeper

