LETTER: Closing a four-year column on education issues

It has been an honor and a pleasure over the past four years to write a column on educational issues for the Culpeper Star-Exponent. I’m grateful to have had this opportunity. Since I’m now a candidate for School Board from the Stevensburg District, I can no longer continue the column in the paper.

As a former teacher, my goal was to continue to educate folks on current issues, challenges, and initiatives in education. Once we graduate and move into the world of work, we don’t always understand what’s happening in schools. I hope that I have been able to shed some light on how things have changed.

Over the years, educational mandates and requirements have increased and we have seen far too many educators leaving the profession. When I started the column, we were talking about keeping school buildings safe from external threats. This last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were faced with keeping students and teachers safe inside the buildings. My articles have touched on literacy, civics, leadership, and classroom management, among other topics.