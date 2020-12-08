LETTER: Community came through to help 65 families

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., is grateful to our entire community for the wonderful support that we received for the First Thanksgiving Turkey/Ham giveaway last month. Support came from near and far! And because of you, 65 families were made glad for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first recipient arrived at 11:50 a.m., one hour and ten minutes before the event actually started! By 12:30 p.m. there was a long line developing in the lower parking lot.

Thanks to all who supported, including the following business partners: Baldwin’s Grocery Store, Washington, VA; Tibbs Funeral Home, Found’s and Sons Funeral Home, Horizon Funeral Home, all of Culpeper; Churches: Bethel, Amissville; Promise Land, Washington (VA), Pilgrim, Mitchells; Greater Faith, Culpeper; Shiloh, Stanardsville; Hopewell, Sperryville; First Baptist, Washington (VA), Waterloo, Fauquier; Elk Run, Shelby; Harvest Assembly, Alexandria; Peace Baptist, Dunn Loring.

There were numerous individual donors (please see our Facebook page for these names). We are grateful for the volunteers that took time to be on site to assist with all the logistics for the giveaway. We appreciate each of you for making this event successful, and sharing love for the community for Thanksgiving 2020.