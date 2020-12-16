LETTER: Community cooperation strengthens us all

On behalf of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Board of Trustees, I would like to extend our deepest thanks to our community for their participation in the recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) conducted in collaboration with Culpeper Wellness, Fauquier Health, Path Foundation and Virginia Department of Health—Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The assessment helped identify health needs, especially those that need it most. Community residents and professionals identified the following as the area’s most pressing needs:
• behavioral risk factors
• access to care
• substance abuse
Culpeper Medical Center will continue its intentional focus on achieving health equity in our community through strategic partnerships with community-based organizations and community investments focused on the following:
• behavioral health, including mental health, and substance use and abuse
• obesity and wellness
During the next three years, programs and resources will be prioritized to support mental health and substance use education, prescription drug intervention, wellness education and health screenings.
Thank you to our community partners working on the priorities shared in the CHNA. We would also like to extend an invitation for others to help join us in enhancing community health.
Making progress on these priorities takes teamwork and collaboration across multiple fronts. We look forward to working with our community toward meeting these goals and ensuring the best of health for the Culpeper area.
For more information on the CHNA please visit NovantHealthUVA.org/community.
Charles Barrell
Chair, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
Board of Trustees
