LETTER: Community cooperation strengthens us all

On behalf of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Board of Trustees, I would like to extend our deepest thanks to our community for their participation in the recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) conducted in collaboration with Culpeper Wellness, Fauquier Health, Path Foundation and Virginia Department of Health—Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The assessment helped identify health needs, especially those that need it most. Community residents and professionals identified the following as the area’s most pressing needs:

• behavioral risk factors

• access to care

• substance abuse

Culpeper Medical Center will continue its intentional focus on achieving health equity in our community through strategic partnerships with community-based organizations and community investments focused on the following:

• behavioral health, including mental health, and substance use and abuse

• obesity and wellness

During the next three years, programs and resources will be prioritized to support mental health and substance use education, prescription drug intervention, wellness education and health screenings.