LETTER: Community made better by association with Emily O. Jennings

She came to our fair town in 2018, a seasoned journalist with an artistic eye for photos that painted pictures, a nose for news, and an ear that never failed to listen to her audience.

The editor of the esteemed Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Under her diligent guidance, stalwart leadership, and impeccable skills as a journalist, our hometown paper has flourished—covering everything, serious to sublime … and all that lies between.

Our paper, our people, our town—all made better by association with a woman whose journalistic integrity and passion are second to none!

She leaves us on Saturday. A dark day. For she will take her light with her.

Culpeper will miss you, Emily O. Jennings. You were good for us.

Davy Meister

Culpeper

