LETTER: Community stepped up to help local seniors

It was another busy Christmas time at Culpeper Human Services as we delivered Christmas presents to approximately 180 elderly angels in Culpeper County. I would like to say a big Thank You to everyone who helped and participated in “Doris’s Senior Angels,” formerly known as “Be A Santa To A Senior.”

Thanks to Gladys Williams, director of the Culpeper Senior Center for supplying some of the angels. In addition, a special Thank You to Powell Wellness Center, The Culpeper and Country Shoppes, who displayed the angels on trees; and Thanks to the businesses and people who gave their time and effort toward our annual program.

A sincere and heartfelt appreciation to all of those individuals, groups and churches, such as:

Peggy Brown and New Salem Baptist Church; Alum Spring Baptist Church; Beth Aitcheson and Brandy Station Christ Episcopal Church; Jane Griffith and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church; Linda Halevy and Reformation Lutheran Church; Debbie Costello and Jeffersonton Community Center; Christina Lunceford and Culpeper Blue Angels; and in addition, some of the employees at Culpeper Human Services, who chose to adopt some of our angels this year.

There were so many others who helped, contributed and donated their time and financial assistance that if by chance I have forgotten someone please accept my apologies.

Of course, Santa needed a lot of help with delivering the gifts and the following people helped with this good cause. They were Kid Central Day Care Workers—Rachel Palmer, Marshall Conner, Brandon Kilby, Angie Starks, Monica Rutherford, Felicia Reed-Flores, Savannah Shepard, Savana Drone, Alexa Rivera-Salinas and Alexia Harris.

Each angel wanted to express their gratitude to you for sharing your holiday with them, and they say ”Thank You!” Even with the economic situation and COVID, this overwhelming response shows how much the people in Culpeper really care. I feel truly blessed to be part of such a generous and caring community. Thank You for making each elderly angel’s Christmas a wonderful and special day.

I know that the Holiday Season is a special time of the year, but the elderly in our community need your help the rest of the year. If your heart leads you to help, or you would like to donate to one of the programs, you may contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540-727-0372, extension 360.

Many thanks for all your support and may God bless each one of you. Have a great New Year.

Becky Phipps “Doris’s Senior Angels” Coordinator Culpeper Human Services