Some things are just not for sale. That’s my response to Joe Daniel’s financial offer to remove the Confederate monument from Culpeper County’s courthouse grounds, where it has stood since 1911.
From tip to toe, I am a descendant of Revolutionary War and Confederate veterans, who through their sacrifice earned the right to speak as to why they fought.
A 1958 act of Congress, Public Law 810, formalized longstanding public sentiment in making Confederate veterans eligible for the same protections as Union soldiers, in death as in life, including eligibility for burial in national cemeteries and for taxpayer-funded headstones. Confederate veterans are American veterans.
Former U.S. Sen. Jim Webb, a Virginia Democrat and a decorated Vietnam War veteran descended from Confederate and Union veterans, wrote: “We are also the caretakers of the memory, and the reputation, of those who performed their duty—as they understood it—under circumstances too difficult for us ever to fully comprehend. No one but a fool—or a bigot in their own right—would … argue that (Confederate veterans) should not be remembered with honor.”
I think it is important to note that Mr. Daniel’s offer is not just about Culpeper’s Confederate monument. His offer is about our future.
I’ve met Mr. Daniel a time or two and he seems like a nice man, but it is important for him and for us all to remember that the revolution often eats its own. Who’s to say that in a few short years some wealthy philanthropist, or a mob for that matter, won’t demand the immediate removal of Mr. Daniel’s name from Culpeper’s community college? Perhaps this will be done for some imperfection in his past or for his simply being a white male born in the South?
It is my prayer that people of goodwill in Culpeper, of all races—those with Confederate ancestry (probably still a majority) and those without—will kindly but firmly say that some things are just not for sale. Not our honor, not our history, not our veterans, not our Constitution, and not the future of our children.
