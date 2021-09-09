LETTER: Conspiracy theories and Culpeper's mayor race

I had to laugh at Lawrence Giesting’s letter to the editor, ”What is Russell’s real agenda?”, espousing what amount to conspiracy theories about mayoral candidate Jon Russell. Suspicions of Russell being a corporate lobbyist or conspiring with Chinese communists were beyond the pale. I can’t believe the Culpeper Star-Exponent would print such rubbish.

What is not a conspiracy is how Jon’s opponent appears to be in the back pocket of a Culpeper millionaire. Every commercial, apartment, rental property owned by this millionaire has a Frank Reaves Jr. sign in front of it, including the millionaire’s own house on the golf course. I know the millionaire wants to change the name of Lake Pelham. Was that the trade-off when Franks Reaves Jr. wanted to rename Lake Pelham? We may never truly know. I suspect somebody is bankrolling his campaign.

One would think that Larry Giesting, being a neighbor of Jon Russell, would take the time to get to know Russell and his family. Of course not, that’s what is wrong with politics these days, neighbors turning on neighbors. Vote Jon Russell for mayor to end the good old boy attack machine.

Neal Brooks

Culpeper