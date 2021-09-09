 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Conspiracy theories and Culpeper's mayor race
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Conspiracy theories and Culpeper's mayor race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I had to laugh at Lawrence Giesting’s letter to the editor, ”What is Russell’s real agenda?”, espousing what amount to conspiracy theories about mayoral candidate Jon Russell. Suspicions of Russell being a corporate lobbyist or conspiring with Chinese communists were beyond the pale. I can’t believe the Culpeper Star-Exponent would print such rubbish.

What is not a conspiracy is how Jon’s opponent appears to be in the back pocket of a Culpeper millionaire. Every commercial, apartment, rental property owned by this millionaire has a Frank Reaves Jr. sign in front of it, including the millionaire’s own house on the golf course. I know the millionaire wants to change the name of Lake Pelham. Was that the trade-off when Franks Reaves Jr. wanted to rename Lake Pelham? We may never truly know. I suspect somebody is bankrolling his campaign.

One would think that Larry Giesting, being a neighbor of Jon Russell, would take the time to get to know Russell and his family. Of course not, that’s what is wrong with politics these days, neighbors turning on neighbors. Vote Jon Russell for mayor to end the good old boy attack machine.

Neal Brooks

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg is ignoring Supreme Court precedent
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg is ignoring Supreme Court precedent

City officials in Fredericksburg believe they have the authority to ignore history and the law by entangling themselves into the inner workings of a church and its doctrine to make decisions about who qualifies as a minister themselves, contrary to the First Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedents.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News