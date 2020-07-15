It is extremely disappointing and disheartening that the Board of Supervisors had an opportunity to stand up and do the right thing at an opportune time and chose instead to stand down, or worse, bury their heads in the red clay.
The Confederate battle flag has no place flying on a pole at any public park, but I’ll get to that momentarily.
First, I want to address the reasoning for believing that the County Board didn’t have the prerogative to remove the flag. It may indeed be displayed on a flagpole on private property, but that is only because the county deeded a tiny parcel, just large enough for the display, back to the original owners so that our supervisors themselves could dodge responsibility for what that flag clearly represents to a significant number of their neighbors and constituents. As such, it would be more accurate to admit that the supervisors lacked the will to take down the flag, rather than the legal authority.
In Mr. Chase’s comments on the issue, printed in Sunday’s paper, I was struck by his insistence that the Civil War wasn’t actually about slavery, a fact he learned from a great-great uncle who fought for the Union side. According to Mr. Chase’s relative (who was near 100 at the time), “it was never about race or states’ rights.” It was Democrats picking a political fight with Republicans. And perhaps that’s so, sort of, since a lot of Southerners at the time were Democrats. But it’s wholly irrelevant to the discussion today.
This really should not be a partisan issue. It’s a human issue. Or rather it’s an issue of showing humanity and consideration to all people.
Once and for all, people, let it be known that the Civil War was fought over Southern states’ intentions to preserve the institution of slavery. That’s it.
Let it also be known, once and for all, that the rebel flag is a symbol for many, if not all, of hatred and racial oppression. (Why can’t we acknowledge the truth in that?)
Flying the flag does not honor the history of the Confederacy, anyway, whatever that history represents to different factions today. The battle flag, in fact, was never designed to fly from a pole, like the several other official flags of the Confederate States of America. In the 1860s the rebel flag, as we know it, was a banner that was carried into battle by the Army of Northern Virginia, and it was square, not rectangular.
I recognize the importance of preserving history, especially local history, and of understanding the crucial role our area played in such a divisive time. Keep the memorial at Lenn Park. But take the flag down. Put it on a plaque, if need be. But don’t fly the battle flag—that is offensive to so many—and that was never meant to be flown from a flagpole in the first place.
Kris Deal
Culpeper
