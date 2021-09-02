LETTER: County will benefit from David Durr's experience

A number of years ago I was fortunate to make the acquaintance of David Durr, who is now a candidate to represent the Cedar Mountain district on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

After his stint as executive director of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, Durr, always a committed individual assisting those less fortunate, made the decision to become a member of the Mid-Day Lions Club, of which I am a member.

It was apparent from the first meeting he attended that Durr was smart, well-educated, with the common-man touch—a natural leader. Soon after he joined the club, we needed to find a replacement treasurer. Durr stepped up to the plate and has been a resounding success.

Recognizing that the current board of supervisors needed new blood, Durr decided to throw his hat into the ring, backed up with fresh ideas based on a solid background in managing the tenth-largest organization of its kind, Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative. David brings skills that will complement the knowledge and attributes of a current Culpeper County supervisor, Bradley Rosenberg.