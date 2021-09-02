LETTER: County will benefit from David Durr's experience

A number of years ago I was fortunate to make the acquaintance of David Durr, who is now a candidate to represent the Cedar Mountain district on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
After his stint as executive director of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, Durr, always a committed individual assisting those less fortunate, made the decision to become a member of the Mid-Day Lions Club, of which I am a member.
It was apparent from the first meeting he attended that Durr was smart, well-educated, with the common-man touch—a natural leader. Soon after he joined the club, we needed to find a replacement treasurer. Durr stepped up to the plate and has been a resounding success.
Recognizing that the current board of supervisors needed new blood, Durr decided to throw his hat into the ring, backed up with fresh ideas based on a solid background in managing the tenth-largest organization of its kind, Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative. David brings skills that will complement the knowledge and attributes of a current Culpeper County supervisor, Bradley Rosenberg.
The farmland in Culpeper is under extreme pressure from the solar power industry. While alternative energy sources are a good thing, such expansion must be managed to ensure that the future of Culpeper County remains based on common sense principals and not on the latest fad. Funding for solar installations must not only contain sufficient resources for installation and maintenance but must also include resources to decommission these facilities when their service life has expired.
David’s financial background and world view of complex issues such as solar power will be invaluable as our county moves forward with this technology. A vote for David Durr will go a long way to ensure that the future of Culpeper County is based on time-honored, logic-based principles.
I urge you to support David Durr in the upcoming election for county supervisor.
Jimmy R. Calhoun
Culpeper