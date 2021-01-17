LETTER: Court clerk is nonpartisan, providing fair operation of the court

Last week, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted to hold a special election for the Circuit Court clerk to occur in less than three months. Normally it would take place during the general election in November. This special election will cost Culpeper County $86,000.

The position of Circuit Court Clerk is “constitutional,” therefore elected. Clerks follow state law, providing fair operation of the court for all involved. The position is apolitical because clerks do not make the rules. Election is a vote of confidence. Most could not tell you to which political party our past clerks belong.

Political elected positions make laws and procedure for others to follow. In our two-party system most declare one party or the other to align themselves in accordance with which a party legislates according to their own beliefs.

