LETTER: Culpeper Census committee goes above and beyond

In July 2019, after being approached by the U.S. Census Bureau, I requested volunteers to establish the Culpeper County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

Director of Culpeper Human Services Lisa Peacock stepped up to lead the formation of the committee, which began their work on the 2020 Census shortly thereafter.

The committee members were as follows: Jon Carter (Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center), Marilyn Dunphy (Culpeper Fiesta and Human Services Board), Bernie Feaganes (Culpeper Sheriff’s Office), Lynn Gore (Culpeper Literacy and PACT), Gregg Grunow (Culpeper Library), Robert Hauman (Culpeper Public Schools), Eric Kalenga (Pastor), Ginny Koontz (Chamber of Commerce), James LaGraffe (Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services), Shari Landry (Culpeper Wellness Foundation), Laura Loveday (Culpeper County), Patrick Mauney (Regional Planning Commission), Norma McGuckin (Town Police), Lisa Peacock (Culpeper Human Services), Sandra Reaves-Yates (NAACP), Paige Read (Culpeper Tourism), and Denise Walker (Healthy Culpeper).

The 2010 final self-response rate was 69.9%, so the committee set a goal for 2020 to increase the self-response rate by 5%.