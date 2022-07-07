LETTER: Culpeper church leaders grateful for successful July 4 event

I extend a warm, heart-felt “Thank You” to all of those who attended our 4th of July event at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

We were so excited to see such an overwhelming turn-out. This was our first community event since the onset of the pandemic, and it truly was a blessing to be able to serve you in this capacity. We met so many wonderful folks and shared conversations and stories, feeling very much at home with all of you here.

We had lots of church family attend, as well as visitors from all over Culpeper and the surrounding counties. There was not an empty parking space on our property and we were grateful for all of you. Pastor Won was especially thankful for the opportunity to meet so many people in a social setting and feel so welcomed by all of you.

Secondly, the night was exceptional in so many ways. With that many people together in this space it was so amazing to see all of the friendliness and community spirit. At the end of the event, after walking the entire property, we collected less than a half-bag of stray debris. For any of you that have ever been involved in community events, to see that kind of courtesy and care for our church home is so much appreciated.

We would like to thank all of the volunteers, including staff and church family, along with the Culpeper Police Department and Town of Culpeper Public Works employees for all their respective efforts in helping us make this happen.

All of us here at Culpeper United Methodist Church offer our deepest thanks and appreciation for your attendance and hope that you will come back for a visit, be it an event or simply stopping by on a Sunday. You are always welcome here.