LETTER: Culpeper community stepped up to help neighbors in need

As President of the Culpeper Toy Chest initiative, I would like to acknowledge the following individuals and businesses that made the 2021 campaign a huge success.

The grand news… 4,251 toys and items were collected in Culpeper and distributed in Culpeper county through the Culpeper Toy Chest Program. This was accomplished through the Culpeper Community Christmas Basket, S.A.F.E. (Services to Abused Families) and C.H.S.S. (Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services), all staying local.

Local business CrossFit Culpeper (owners Mike and Jessica Duff) held a Jingle Bell Drive Golf Tournament (4th annual fundraising gig), partnering with LibraryTrac (owner is Scott Allen) and together shopped with over $4,000 donated funds in Target for family items, clothing and books for donations.

Publicity was provided by: Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper Media Network, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Culpeper Star Exponent, Culpeper Times and WJMA/103.1 FM and 105.5 FM, AM1490 and Sam-FM 94.3.

A donation of space for sorting and counting all items was provided by Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department and Clore-English Funeral Home.

Providing trucks for toy drive collection and batteries was Merchant’s Grocery.

Elves that picked up all the items and did the heavy lifting: Bill Blaine, Lauren Davis, Candace, Charlie, Henry, Ireland and Henry Myers.

Elves that sorted and counted thousands of collected items: 4-H Goat and Sheep clubs, Andy Anderson, Allie, Karen Ramirez, Bill Blaine, Jr., Steve Baker, Lilly Johnson, Alice Hopkins, Culpeper Paranormal Investigations, Zach D., Levi R., Jackson Bell, Maxwell Norrot, Kira Coisman, Spencer A., Wes Demory, Isaac W., Russell Rabb, Kate, Gavin, C.J., Jude, Kingston, Evan R., Evan L., Kyle E., Rilly, Henry, Kegan, Treece Wigart, Ed Wigart, Charlie, Alex F., Ireland, Samuel, Becky, Alexis Clark, Kellie Clark, Boy Scout Troop 196

Collection sites for donation boxes: Battlefield Cheverolet, Battlefield Ford, Battlefield Toyota, BB & T, Blue Ridge Bank, Boom Fitness, Carter Bank & Trust, Century 21, Chrysler of Culpeper, Clore-English Funeral Home, Continental Teves, Country Shoppes, CrossFit Culpeper, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper Co. HR, Culpeper E-911 Dispatch Center, Culpeper Petroleum Co Op. Inc , Culpeper Police Department , Culpeper Self Storage, Culpeper Tire & Auto, Culpeper UMC, Cube Smart Self Storage, Donald B. Rice Tire Co., Inc., Eagle Postage, Endless Creations Flowers & Gifts, Frost Café, Gary’s Ace Hardware, Gold’s Gym, Heritage Child Development Ctr., K & M Lawn, Garden & Arborist Supply, Lowes, Lotus Nail Studio, Martins Grocery Store, , Nap of the Capital Region, Oak View National Bank, Old Trade Brewery, Payne’s Pools and Spas, Sangria Bowl, Shenandoah Garden Spot, Southside Coffee & Gifts, Starbucks, Raven’s Nest Coffee House, Reigning Cats & Dogs, Rusty Willow Boutique, Taco Bell and UVA Commonwealth Medical.

To the entire Culpeper community: Thanks for making the 2021 campaign a tremendous success! Have a very happy New Year! Thank you for helping this cause for the youth of Culpeper for 23 years now… see you in 2022!

Kristen Johnson Culpeper Toy Chest President