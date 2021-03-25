LETTER: Culpeper deserves a clerk who treats residents equally

Educated and informed citizens will vote for Carson W. Beard for clerk of the Culpeper Circuit Court. He has proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that he is the only qualified candidate in the race.

He has run an honorable and conscientious campaign that has been free of political sniping and innuendo. He has been honest and straightforward about his experience and qualifications for this important constitutional office.

He has been endorsed by Janice Corbin, his predecessor, and he is widely respected by Republicans, independents and Democrats.

He has been eager to participate in public forums with his opponent, and was surprised and dismayed when the most recent one was cancelled inexplicably by the Chamber of Commerce, which provided an unsatisfactory explanation that lacked transparency.

Why was the forum cancelled? Was Beard’s opponent merely afraid? Regardless, it is not a good look for the Chamber of Commerce.