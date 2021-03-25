LETTER: Culpeper deserves a clerk who treats residents equally

Educated and informed citizens will vote for Carson W. Beard for clerk of the Culpeper Circuit Court. He has proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that he is the only qualified candidate in the race.
He has run an honorable and conscientious campaign that has been free of political sniping and innuendo. He has been honest and straightforward about his experience and qualifications for this important constitutional office.
He has been endorsed by Janice Corbin, his predecessor, and he is widely respected by Republicans, independents and Democrats.
He has been eager to participate in public forums with his opponent, and was surprised and dismayed when the most recent one was cancelled inexplicably by the Chamber of Commerce, which provided an unsatisfactory explanation that lacked transparency.
Why was the forum cancelled? Was Beard’s opponent merely afraid? Regardless, it is not a good look for the Chamber of Commerce.
Beard’s opponent went completely silent for a week on social media, and refused to answer repeated inquiries from reporters about his behavior. When he finally reemerged publicly, he insisted the “opposition” was trying to “smear” him. What opposition? Concerned voters, asking questions. Those questions and concerns were then deleted and blocked by Keene—which indicates fear, lack of qualifications, and dishonesty.
Banking on guns, Bibles and ammo while touting a partisan political agenda does not instill confidence in a wannabe clerk of the court who we want to treat all people equally and impartially.
The choice could not be more crystal clear.
Beard has trained for six years for this position, has eminent qualifications, and is well-versed in its intricacies. The county and the town and deserve Carson Beard, a Culpeper native whose grandfather served the community well. Vote for him.
Mike McClary
Culpeper