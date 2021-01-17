LETTER: Culpeper Food Closet thanks 2020 supporters

The year 2020 has ended, and this is the time we at the Culpeper Food Closet say “thank you” to all those individuals, businesses and other organizations for the amazing support throughout year.

Last year, the Culpeper Food Closet served an average of 350 families each month and provided about 96,000 meals. We are so very grateful for the role you played in these efforts.

The coming year will bring some wonderful change. While maintaining this vital ministry, we plan on increasing our reach through becoming more community-focused with representation and planning from various communities in Culpeper.

We are hopeful that this inclusion will bring diverse points of view and experiences, and help build the trust necessary to reach out to folks who are in need but encounter barriers to accessing assistance.

The Culpeper Food Closet has entered a “formal” relationship with four different organizations so we can increase our support level to their clients. We recently made some inroads into one of these communities and the result is about 50 more families are now receiving help on a regular basis. This is a great success!

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}