LETTER: Culpeper Food Closet thanks 2020 supporters

The year 2020 has ended, and this is the time we at the Culpeper Food Closet say “thank you” to all those individuals, businesses and other organizations for the amazing support throughout year.
Last year, the Culpeper Food Closet served an average of 350 families each month and provided about 96,000 meals. We are so very grateful for the role you played in these efforts.
The coming year will bring some wonderful change. While maintaining this vital ministry, we plan on increasing our reach through becoming more community-focused with representation and planning from various communities in Culpeper.
We are hopeful that this inclusion will bring diverse points of view and experiences, and help build the trust necessary to reach out to folks who are in need but encounter barriers to accessing assistance.
The Culpeper Food Closet has entered a “formal” relationship with four different organizations so we can increase our support level to their clients. We recently made some inroads into one of these communities and the result is about 50 more families are now receiving help on a regular basis. This is a great success!
We have also increased the number of times a family can come to the Food Closet from once a month to twice a month. Of course, if there is an emergency or other circumstance, no one goes without food. Another aspect of our planning will be how to get assistance to those who do not have transportation and have not been able to get to us for help on a weekly basis.
Take time to become aware of the “Heart of Culpeper.” This past year brought exceptional and formidable challenges in Culpeper, both social and economic. The Culpeper family has accepted each challenge and figured a way to lessen, work through or eliminate the impact. These “opportunities” will continue into the new year.
How many ways have we seen folks in need being taken care of this year? There are so many organizations and individuals in Culpeper that are helping folks by supplying meals, clothing, school supplies, shelter and solace and financial backing, in so many ways. Each of these organizations are supported by you—the “Heart of Culpeper.”
So, on behalf of the Culpeper Food Closet, we thank you. Donations and prayers from the Culpeper community make this “ministry to the people” achievable.
William M. Green
Culpeper Food Closet