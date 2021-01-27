 Skip to main content
LETTER: Culpeper Human Services program a great success, thanks to you
Culpeper Human Services sign (copy)

Culpeper Human Services has been the agency responsible for processing applications from parents for COVID relief.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

In spite of COVID-19, Culpeper Human Services delivered Christmas presents in 2020 to approximately 135 elderly angels in Culpeper County. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped with the “Be A Santa To A Senior” program.

A special thank you goes to Gladys Williams, Director of the Senior Nutrition Center for supplying some of the angels. In addition, a special thank you goes to the Powell Wellness Center and Country Shoppes of Culpeper who displayed the angel trees and the businesses and people who gave of their time and effort toward our annual program.

We feel sincere appreciation to all such individuals, groups and churches, such as Peggy Brown and New Salem Baptist Church, Alum Spring Baptist Church, Brandy Station Christ Episcopal Church, Jane Griffith and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Rose Kinard and Reformation Lutheran Church, Debbie Costello and Jeffersonton Community Center, Paige and Hunter Horn, Tonya Burns with Girl Scout Troop 3126, Missy Washinger and Casey Brooks with Girl Scout Troop 1259, Christina Lunceford and Blue Angels, Ardent Mills Company, and Sue Hansohn and employees of Culpeper Cosmetology Center and some of the employees at Culpeper Human Services, all of who chose to adopt some of our angels this year.

There were so many others who helped, contributed and donated their time and financial assistance that if by chance I have forgotten someone please accept my apology.

Due to COVID 19 and heavy rain on the planned delivery date, Santa needed help with delivering the gifts—the following people volunteered and helped with this good cause. They were: Kid Central Day Care workers Marshall Conners, Rachel Palmer, Angie Starks, Becky Smith, Tasha Wilson, Felicia Reed-Flowers, Anesa Bowles and Rachel Jenkins.

Due to the number of angels adopted this year, extra help was needed with organizing and making sure all the presents were delivered in a timely manner. My co-worker, Becky Phipps with Culpeper Human Services, helped us accomplish our goal.

Each angel wanted to express their gratitude for sharing your holiday with them. Even with the economic situation and COVID, this overwhelming response shows how much the people in Culpeper really care.

I feel truly blessed to be a part of such a generous and caring community. Thank you for making each elderly angel’s Christmas a wonderful and special day.

The elderly in our community need your help not just during the holidays, but the rest of the year. If your heart leads you to help or if you would like to donate to one of the programs, please contact me at 540-727-0372 x360.

Doris Clatterbuck

Be A Santa To Senior Angel Tree Coordinator, Culpeper Human Services

