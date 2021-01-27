LETTER: Culpeper Human Services program a great success, thanks to you

In spite of COVID-19, Culpeper Human Services delivered Christmas presents in 2020 to approximately 135 elderly angels in Culpeper County. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped with the “Be A Santa To A Senior” program.

A special thank you goes to Gladys Williams, Director of the Senior Nutrition Center for supplying some of the angels. In addition, a special thank you goes to the Powell Wellness Center and Country Shoppes of Culpeper who displayed the angel trees and the businesses and people who gave of their time and effort toward our annual program.

We feel sincere appreciation to all such individuals, groups and churches, such as Peggy Brown and New Salem Baptist Church, Alum Spring Baptist Church, Brandy Station Christ Episcopal Church, Jane Griffith and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Rose Kinard and Reformation Lutheran Church, Debbie Costello and Jeffersonton Community Center, Paige and Hunter Horn, Tonya Burns with Girl Scout Troop 3126, Missy Washinger and Casey Brooks with Girl Scout Troop 1259, Christina Lunceford and Blue Angels, Ardent Mills Company, and Sue Hansohn and employees of Culpeper Cosmetology Center and some of the employees at Culpeper Human Services, all of who chose to adopt some of our angels this year.