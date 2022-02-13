LETTER: Culpeper is not "Red"

The pictures of protesters waiting to see the President’s motorcade on Thursday were shocking. Why would someone greet the President of the United States on his visit to our town with a sign that says “FJoe Biden”?

What a lack of civility and respect. It is a wonder that anyone would run for public office knowing they are going to face that kind of trashy response.

Fortunately, most Culpeper County residents don’t share those feelings. Contrary to published remarks in the Star-Exponent by one of the protesters, Culpeper is not “Red.” If that were true, Marshall Keene, Culpeper Republican Committee chair, would be holding the office of clerk of the Circuit Court right now. In that election over 70% of the voters chose competence over extreme ideology. If Culpeper were “Red,” Jon Russel would be mayor, but instead Frank Reaves Jr., a man of the people, is mayor.

Voters in Culpeper know the difference between extreme ideology and public service. Let’s hope that as we go to the polls in 2022 to select a congressperson and in 2023 to select members of the state Senate, House of Delegates, Board of Supervisors, School Board and Town Council, the voters of Culpeper continue to choose candidates who have competence and a capacity for serving the greater good.

Let’s hope voters choose to continue casting their votes for the betterment of Culpeper and its residents, rather than a desire to create a Red vs. Blue community.

Ed Dunphy Culpeper