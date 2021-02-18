LETTER: Culpeper Minute Men have accomplished much this year

It has been a year of new experiences—and also old experiences—for the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution.

The Culpeper Minute Men represent the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Greene and Rappahannock.

2020 brought the State Societies’ Top Large Chapter Award (51 to 99 members) to the Culpeper Minute Men, something that had not been attained since 2004. The Col. James Wood II Chapter in Winchester was awarded the best very large chapter, with 100-plus members, beating out the Fairfax Resolves.

The state society is composed of 28 Chapters and 2,100 members in Virginia. The SAR has tens of thousands of active members in more than 600 Chapters nationally.

Any male—regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background—who can prove blood lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Also our ladies, or Daughters of the American Revolution, has more than 187,000 members nationally.