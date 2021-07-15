LETTER: Culpeper NAACP clarifies position on critical race theory

In light of recent national and local conversations and controversy regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT), please read the following:

What is Critical Race Theory?

CRT is an academic framework that examines the impact of systemic racism on American society. It is not taught in K-12 schools because it is used in fields of professional and academic research.

Is Critical Race Theory new?

No. CRT became widely read and used beginning in the 1970s in legal research. In recent months, CRT has become a catch-all term for school programs (teacher education, curriculum, and more) that focus on anti-racist practices, social justice, and/or diversity and equity. We can describe these as “teaching for equity.”

So what does ‘teaching for equity’ look like?

Teaching for equity is a library of books and resources that include many different kinds of characters.