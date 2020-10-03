LETTER: Culpeper NAACP responds to sheriff's post about Black Lives Matter

As leaders and public servants in the Culpeper community, on behalf of the Culpeper NAACP, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, I chose to delay our response to the recent controversial posts and remarks by our sheriff to give myself an opportunity to confer with our NAACP officials, as well as to go straight to the source for clarification and intent.
The Culpeper community has flourished in building a cohesive, communicative environment, and as such, I would like to feel that we can continue in that vein. The NAACP, particularly the Culpeper Branch, has always engendered that cooperation and, more importantly, stands for the uplifting of all people. We have never in the past, nor moving forward, condoned acts of threats or harm to any community.
The remarks, as they were written and interpreted by many in our community, were harmful, hurtful, divisive in nature, and highly disappointing. As leaders, we are held to a higher standard, and whether intended or not, the comments have produced a great deal of hurt and pain to many who call Culpeper home.
We have met with our sheriff and representatives of his office and will continue efforts to find resolutions in recent issues that have impacted our community in such an astounding way. We have worked to build bridges leading to a better, more inclusive Culpeper, and are going to collectively shore up those bridges now in need of repair.
While Culpeper is not perfect, we have built, together, a safe community filled with love, support, hard workers, respect, and yes, believers. We will continue the work needed, not just talk, to participate in building a community we can all be proud of; one worthy of fighting for today, tomorrow and the rest of our lives, well beyond November.
Please, get out and vote, or mail in your ballots!
Sandra Reaves-Yates, President
Culpeper Chapter, NAACP
