LETTER: Culpeper needs infrastructure, not more houses

Culpeper needs infrastructure, but not in the way of more houses being built.

The traffic on U.S. Route 29 and Route 229 coming into Culpeper are already bumper-to-bumper, yet the Town Council wants more homes built along Ira Hoffman Lane (200), at Clevengers Corner (300) and next to Highpoint (300).

This adds at least 800 more homes, increasing the student growth of our already-overcrowded schools. Culpeper needs more infrastructure by additional schools, improvement of the electrical grid and a community swimming venue either along Ira Hofman or by the old Dominion skating rink.

Council has to start thinking about their constituents for once and consider the needs of the community, not just the revenue the homes will bring to Culpeper.

Come on, people of Culpeper! Wake up and hold these elected officials’ noses to the grindstone.

Tom Varner Culpeper