LETTER: Culpeper needs to wake up, take action against virus

This past Friday, Culpeper, population 52,000, was about to break the 2,500 COVID-19 case barrier. Culpeper added almost 100 cases in only five days.

The statewide 14-day average of cases per 100,000 in Virginia was 459.6. In Culpeper, it was 547.6—more of them are white than Hispanic and Black, combined. The majority are below the age of 60.

Next-door Fauquier County, with a population more than 71,000, has 1,814 cases. The case rate is 2,567 per 100,000 and the 14-day average rate is 442.9. Currently, Culpeper averages 4,807 cases per 100,000, making it the 8th hottest hotspot among Virginia’s 100 counties.

The only counties with a higher rate are Bland, Buckingham, Nottoway, Richmond County, Southampton, Sussex, and Greenville. If you don’t believe me, you can do your own analysis right here: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/.../covid-19-in-virginia-cases/.

To what do we owe Culpeper’s rather horrifying numbers? Sure, there’s Coffeewood, but that accounts for less than 25% of the cases, and is in itself an indictment of our correctional system.