LETTER: Culpeper Persisters support these local candidates

The Culpeper Persisters is a local group formed after the 2017 Women’s March. Our mission is to impact our governments and community through activism that promotes justice, trust, integrity, inclusion, and tolerance. We support candidates who reflect these values. Please do your civic duty and vote—but before you do, consider the following.

Candidates Annette Hyde (30th District) and Doug Ward (18th District) will work towards medical care for all Virginians—beating back this pandemic, promoting strong educational standards that aren’t influenced by parochial, outdated, and ignorant opinions, supporting extended broadband access, fighting gun violence and reforming criminal justice, while supporting our law enforcement. They will bring maturity and accountability to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Inevitably, all politics are local, which is why we support these candidates for Culpeper’s mayor and Town Council: Frank Reaves has been an active, dedicated, steady contributor to the community for more than 20 years. We can trust Reaves to support an even-handed approach to problems. He regularly received the most votes of any Town Council candidate.