LETTER: Culpeper Persisters support these local candidates

The Culpeper Persisters is a local group formed after the 2017 Women’s March. Our mission is to impact our governments and community through activism that promotes justice, trust, integrity, inclusion, and tolerance. We support candidates who reflect these values. Please do your civic duty and vote—but before you do, consider the following.
Candidates Annette Hyde (30th District) and Doug Ward (18th District) will work towards medical care for all Virginians—beating back this pandemic, promoting strong educational standards that aren’t influenced by parochial, outdated, and ignorant opinions, supporting extended broadband access, fighting gun violence and reforming criminal justice, while supporting our law enforcement. They will bring maturity and accountability to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Inevitably, all politics are local, which is why we support these candidates for Culpeper’s mayor and Town Council: Frank Reaves has been an active, dedicated, steady contributor to the community for more than 20 years. We can trust Reaves to support an even-handed approach to problems. He regularly received the most votes of any Town Council candidate.
Reject party politics and vote for Town Council candidates who have demonstrated their independence from ideology and will work for clean water, internet access, community services and recreational opportunities for our youth: B. Travis Brown, Robert “Wes” Mayles, Pranas Rimeikis and William ‘Billy’ Yowell.
Culpeper Board of Supervisors candidate Dave Durr (Cedar Mountain) has extensive business and agricultural experience. He rejects extreme rhetoric and ideology and will work to ensure that Culpeper retains its rural character.
A vote for Elizabeth Hutchins (Stevensburg) on the Culpeper School Board recognizes her exceptional service as a former teacher and former board chair, jobs that have given her deep knowledge of the county school system. She is dedicated to safe school environments where all our children have equal opportunities to learn and thrive.
Find your ballot at the registrar’s website, voteinculpeper.info.
Whatever you do, don’t sit this one out.
The Steering Committee of the Culpeper Persisters:
Donna DeAngelis, chair; members Ed and Marilyn Dunphy, Alison Howard, Ren LeVally, Mike McClary and Dennis Verhoff