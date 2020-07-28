What a waste of time, resources, and ... taxpayer money!
Culpeper County Public School board members, a few weeks ago, could not reach a decision on how to safely reopen schools—disregarding the efforts and recommendations of a 75-member task force—so they ordered a survey to be taken of parents.
After survey results from a total 6,292 respondents revealed that 2,705 Culpeper parents indicated they wanted their children to learn online, the board ignored—sensing a pattern?—the wishes of that 43% majority and voted (4-3) for a blended option instead!
How much did that survey cost us?
Why bother to survey parents at all—if you are going to vote against the majority anyway?
Such a waste.
No matter ... with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Virginia, our governor will have us all back in Phase 2 before school opens Aug. 24.
Then, it will be virtual learning for all.
Davy Meister
Culpeper
