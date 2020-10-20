LETTER: Culpeper Supervisors should support schools, not defund them

We need to pay attention to recent efforts by our Board of Supervisors (BOS) to politicize the operations and funding of our public schools.
They seem to consider the difficult decisions that the School Board has had to make, relative to safe operations during a pandemic, to be an opportunity to divert tax dollars away from our public schools.
During the budget process last spring the school system was asked to put forth a bare-bones budget, because the county was unsure of its ability to fund the schools and other essential services. They did so and shaved $1.4 million from their proposal.
Prudence at the time led the county to consider how they would move forward if tax revenues dropped due to lower sales tax collections. Fast-forward a few months and the county finds its fiscal house in order and sales tax revenues ahead of last year.
In spite of this, several Supervisors have mounted an attack on school funding. They would like to squeeze the school system to the point that it can’t provide anything beyond the bare minimum Standards of Quality (SOQ) requirements mandated by the state. What would this type of funding scenario mean for our children?
Culpeper County Schools go above and beyond the minimum requirements to provide a better-than-basic education for our students. Many programs that the schools provide require 100% funding from the county. Some examples are various Career and Technical Education classes, special language classes, such as the popular German program in our high school, and many more.
The school system also has a group of Behavioral Intervention Specialists who help teachers to better deal with children who act out due to childhood trauma. If the BOS continues to nit-pick the school budget the School Board may have to eliminate many popular programs that exceed the state’s minimum requirements. Is that the quality of education we want for our youngsters?
The county coffers are literally bursting with additional funds that the BOS refuses to touch. Answer this question for yourself: If a once-in-a-century pandemic that derails our economy is not just the type of event that a rainy day fund is designed to help us weather, then what is?
Taking 1.4 million out of the $31 million county surplus would go unnoticed by anyone other than the students and teachers who would benefit from it.
If you want to see our public schools continue to provide a better-than-minimal experience for students, I urge you to contact your BOS member and insist that they fully fund our public schools and stop using Public Education funding as political football.
Ed Dunphy
Culpeper
