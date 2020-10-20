LETTER: Culpeper Supervisors should support schools, not defund them

We need to pay attention to recent efforts by our Board of Supervisors (BOS) to politicize the operations and funding of our public schools.

They seem to consider the difficult decisions that the School Board has had to make, relative to safe operations during a pandemic, to be an opportunity to divert tax dollars away from our public schools.

During the budget process last spring the school system was asked to put forth a bare-bones budget, because the county was unsure of its ability to fund the schools and other essential services. They did so and shaved $1.4 million from their proposal.

Prudence at the time led the county to consider how they would move forward if tax revenues dropped due to lower sales tax collections. Fast-forward a few months and the county finds its fiscal house in order and sales tax revenues ahead of last year.

In spite of this, several Supervisors have mounted an attack on school funding. They would like to squeeze the school system to the point that it can’t provide anything beyond the bare minimum Standards of Quality (SOQ) requirements mandated by the state. What would this type of funding scenario mean for our children?