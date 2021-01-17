LETTER: Culpeper Toy Chest thanks individuals, businesses

As the president of the Culpeper Toy Chest, I would like to acknowledge the following individuals and businesses who made the 2020 campaign a huge success.
The grand news is that 3,760 toys and items were collected in Culpeper and distributed in Culpeper county through the Culpeper Toy Chest Program. This represents 382 more toys than the 2019 drive and the largest collection since 2015, all distributed locally. So proud of our Culpeper!
Local business CrossFit Culpeper (owners Mike and Jessica Duff) partnered with LibraryTrac (owner Scott Allen) and together shopped with more than $1,550 donated funds in Target for family items, clothing and books for donations.
Between anonymous donations, Steve Cone, Nancy Neff, Culpeper Petroleum and Top Shelf Cleaning Services, Nicholas West and Randy Yeiser altogether more than $400 was donated.
After the toy collection wrapped up, we were able to give $350 to some of our local nonprofits to finish out their last-minute shopping for families (Blue & Red Santa Project, The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket, S.A.F.E. (Services to Abused Families) and C.H.A.S.S. (Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services).
Publicity was provided by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, the Culpeper Star-Exponent, Culpeper Media Network, Culpeper Paranormal Investigations, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Culpeper Times and WJMA/103.1 FM and 105.5 FM, AM1490 and Sam-FM 94.3.
Donating space for sorting and counting all the items were Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department and Clore-English Funeral Home.
Jersey Mike’s Subs donated and delivered lunch. Providing trucks for toy drive collection and donation of $100 in batteries was Merchant’s Grocery.
Elves who picked up all the items and did the heavy lifting were Steve Baker, Bill Blaine, Anthony Pinksaw, and Dickie Thomas. Elves who sorted and counted thousands of collected items included Andy Anderson, Steve Baker, Bill Blaine, Jr., Patrick & Beth Burton, Alexis, Brandy & Kelli Clark, Mike, Jessica & Rose Duff, Aaron, Aiden & Ashley Hoffman, Alice Hopkins, Lilly Johnson, Kim Lillard, Anthony Pinksaw, Jayne Ramirez, Becky & Kate Ramsey, Jeff Say, Doris Strickland, Dickie Thomas, Jr., Carrie, Elizabeth & Rebekah Waltz, Paul & Amy Warmack and Fitzgerald Wise.
Donation boxes for collection were located at BB&T, Battlefield Cheverolet, Battlefield Ford, Battlefield Toyota, Boom Fitness, Blue Ridge Bank, Carter Bank & Trust, Century 21, Chick-fil-a, Chrysallis Counselling Center, Chrysler of Culpeper, Clore-English Funeral Home, Continental Teves, Country Shoppes, CrossFit Culpeper, Cube Smart Self Storage, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper Co. Human Resources, Culpeper Petroleum Co Op, Inc., Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Presbyterian Church, Culpeper Self Storage, Culpeper Tire & Auto, Culpeper UMC Preschool and Lobby, Donald B. Rice Tire Co., Inc., Eagle Postage, Endless Creations Flowers & Gifts, Equinix, Frost Café’, Gary’s Ace Hardware, Gold’s Gym, Heritage Child Development Ctr., Jersey Mike’s, K & M Lawn- Garden & Arborist Supply, Lowes, Martins Grocery Store, Partners First Federal Credit Union, Payne’s Pools and Spas, Raven’s Nest Coffee House, Reigning Cats & Dogs, Rusty Willow Boutique, Shenandoah Garden Spot, Southside Coffee & Gifts, Starbucks, and UVA Commonwealth Medical.