LETTER: Culpeper Toy Chest thanks individuals, businesses

As the president of the Culpeper Toy Chest, I would like to acknowledge the following individuals and businesses who made the 2020 campaign a huge success.

The grand news is that 3,760 toys and items were collected in Culpeper and distributed in Culpeper county through the Culpeper Toy Chest Program. This represents 382 more toys than the 2019 drive and the largest collection since 2015, all distributed locally. So proud of our Culpeper!

Local business CrossFit Culpeper (owners Mike and Jessica Duff) partnered with LibraryTrac (owner Scott Allen) and together shopped with more than $1,550 donated funds in Target for family items, clothing and books for donations.

Between anonymous donations, Steve Cone, Nancy Neff, Culpeper Petroleum and Top Shelf Cleaning Services, Nicholas West and Randy Yeiser altogether more than $400 was donated.

After the toy collection wrapped up, we were able to give $350 to some of our local nonprofits to finish out their last-minute shopping for families (Blue & Red Santa Project, The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket, S.A.F.E. (Services to Abused Families) and C.H.A.S.S. (Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services).