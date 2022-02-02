LETTER: Culpeper volunteers helped international effort

Despite a global pandemic, area residents shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout north central Virginia contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project, “Operation Christmas Child.” Across the U.S., the project collected more than 9.1 million such gifts in 2021. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—Culpeper-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Across the Culpeper region, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can be found at samaritanspurse.org or by calling 410/772-7360. Also, anyone can help year-round by contributing a shoebox gift online.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Emory Frie, media relations

Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC