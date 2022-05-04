LETTER: Culpeperpalooza benefits budding local musicians

Thank you to everyone who attended and supported Culpeperpalooza on April 23rd.

The event was a huge success with over 800 attendees, 12 hours of great Culpeper music and $13,000 raised to donate to educational programs through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation, Jewell Tone Music & Art, Culpeper Music, Friends of the Rappahannock, the Museum of Culpeper History and more.

Extra thanks goes to our partners at Xpress Copy & Graphics, Far Gohn Brewing Company, Beer Hound Brewery, Old Trade Brewery, Mountain Run Winery, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development, La Chiapaneca, Jackleg, Grass Rootes, Kona Ice of Culpeper, Peppers On The Go, K. Art and Design Inc., and the Culpeper Minutemen.

We also want to thank the musicians from the event: Enya Angerholm, Mike Henry, Sons of Rock, A.P. Project, Misfit Syndicate, Soco Loco, Mo Safren, The USA Department of Swagriculture, Fountains, Get Down Jack, Waking Napster and Toad Head.

Mark your calendar for April 22, 2023 for next year’s Culpeperpalooza. If you have any questions or would like to support this event, please reach out to Culpeperpalooza@gmail.com.

David Foster, owner, Mountain Run Winery Aubrey Driggers, organizer, Culpeperpalooza