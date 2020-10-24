 Skip to main content
LETTER: Culpeper's Commissioner of the Revenue extends thanks
On behalf of my office and the Virginia Commissioners of the Revenue Association, I want to thank all of the sponsors of our 101st Annual Conference held virtually September 21-22, 2020.

The conference was a very significant and valuable educational event for commissioners of the revenue and staff across the Commonwealth. The conference would not have been the successful event that it was without the kindness and generosity of the Culpeper Community. Our sincere appreciation goes out to:

• Culpeper County

• Town of Culpeper

• Culpeper Media Network

• Jefferson Home Builders

• Regulus Group

• Culpeper Medical Center, PLC,

• Pepperberries

• Culpeper Car Wash

• Fresh 2o Growers

• Mountain Field Farm Get-a-way

• Rosson Troilo

• Dulaney, Lauer, Thomas Attorneys and Counselors at Law

• Brooks Chiropractic

• Calhoun’s Country Ham House

• Stephanie Yowell, Realtor

• Brandon & Ashleigh Pickeral

• Yowell’s Property Enhancements LLC

• Joey & Bev Brown • Updike Industries Inc

• Cedar Mountain Stone

• Nicholas, Jones & Co., PLC

• Novant Health UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center

• Davies, Barrell, Will, Lewellyn & Edwards

• Holtzman Corp

• Belmont Farm Distillery

• Kim Atkins Photography

• German P. Culver Jr., CPA

• PC Yates Properties

• John C. Bennett, Attorney at Law

• Jayme L. Yowell, ACA

• Jerry’s Landscaping & Tree Service Inc

• Griffwood Farms

• Inception Security Consultants LLC

Thank you for your support.

Terry L. Yowell, MCR, President

Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia

