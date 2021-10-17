LETTER: Culpeper's School Board needs Hutchins

In these unsettled and polarized times, the Culpeper County School Board needs leaders without political party agendas. Elizabeth Hutchins is a totally independent thinker and has a wealth of experience to offer.

She has previously served on the School Board for sixteen years and was chair for several of those years. She knows the system both locally and at the state level, knows how to get things done, and has the strong personality needed on the School Board.

Elizabeth Hutchins has been and remains dedicated to Culpeper. She is a graduate of Culpeper County High School, the mother of two Culpeper graduates, she taught in Culpeper for many years and was involved in the design and building of the county’s three newest schools.

Over the past four years she has volunteered countless hours to coach teams in the Career Partners E-Squared program. Her frequent presence in the schools and her thorough knowledge of the school system are invaluable.

We need the strong leadership abilities of Elizabeth Hutchins to guide Culpeper through the turbulence this pandemic has caused. I urge you to vote for her to be the Stevensburg District representative on the School Board.

Chuck Gyory

Stevensburg