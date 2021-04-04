LETTER: Culture wars article plays out on college campus

I am writing in response to the March 24 article titled, “Let’s stop the culture wars and talk like adults,” published on the Star-Exponent website.

In the article, the author writes that the term “culture wars” may cause more harm than good. He says this because when “we choose the term ‘war’ to describe an ill-defined commitment, we become irrational. We make foolish decisions and reap the consequences of them.”

He then refers to the negative connotations that have resulted in what we now refer to as the “war on drugs” or “war on terrorism.”

His statements are very compelling, especially when he relates them to how this can politicize places such as college campuses.

As a student attending James Madison University right now, it is extremely apparent that college campuses seem more involved in the politics regarding the compensation of minorities, resulting in less care for students’ actual education. This is happening while students are learning in a format never used on a large scale before.