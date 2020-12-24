 Skip to main content
LETTER: Daniel should give up name-changing campaign
LETTER: Daniel should give up name-changing campaign

Regarding the Sunday, Dec. 20 Star-Exponent article, “Daniel still beating drum to rename Culpeper’s Lake Pelham,” Joe Daniel just won’t quit.

This attempt is just another venue in the vain name-changing of history, as Daniel’s Confederate statue removal campaign seems to have stalled.

Maybe he’ll succeed in this new attempt, like a strike at a slot machine, but it now humorously reminds many of us of Cervantes’ Don Quixote, fighting his windmills.

Daniel is blowing against the winds of history, but perhaps he should suck the oxygen out of the Town Council room first. They appear disinterested, and I am sure they might just have more pressing things to tend to.

Come on, man, give us a break. It is Christmas. People are sick and maybe dying, and now this ... again? Some things just don’t seem to die.

Joseph Hudson

Reva

