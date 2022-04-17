LETTER: Data centers re-zoning vote is a requiem for Stevensburg

I attended the April 5 Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meeting that approved spot re-zoning the Magnolia Equestrian Center in Stevensburg. Attorney John Foote—representing Amazon’s subsidiary Marvell Development, that wants to build two data centers on the farm land—opened the meeting by telling the board that they would approve his proposal.

Chairman Gary Deal and supervisors Tom Underwood and Paul Bates were visibly irritated after being forced to listen to 36 Culpeper County residents tell them why Foote’s proposal was absurd and why spot re-zoning is an incredibly bad process. Before voting to approve, all three of these supervisors spoke to the 36 citizens, opposing them by belittling their undeniable objections.

Deal redefined the spot re-zoning proposal as an “economic development project” and with Underwood, Bates and Durr, voted to approve it—just as Foote said they would.

No one was fooled by calling it “economic development.” The four can ignore the county’s Comprehensive Plan, approve an absurd proposal, claim Salubria and Hansbrourgh’s Ridge are unimportant, not care what happens in Stevensburg because it is not their district. But they cannot escape the destructive consequences of their spot re-zoning decision.

The few it benefited saw the vote as a win. I saw it as a requiem for Stevensburg and Culpeper County.

It is an open invitation for more and unlimited spot re-zoning. What will happen with the next request, and the one after that?

Can the four supervisors pick and choose some property owners’ and applicants’ projects, and deny others? Or, will they be forced to approve all to avoid charges of discrimination? Either way, their spot re-zoning is a corrupt willy-nilly process that will turn Culpeper County into a disorganized mess.

Richard Holden

Richardsville