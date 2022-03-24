LETTER: Data centers undermine Culpeper's history tourism potential

The proposed data centers on agricultural-zoned land is another in the line of development seen elsewhere in Northern Virginia that may transform and destroy something precious.

In regard to the spot-zoning exception for Amazon, there is a direct conflict with the soon-to-be historic Culpeper Battlefields State Park mission, a place that will provide long-term benefits that the outline of the data centers’ complex—and the likely solar panel farm that will accompany them once the zoning is changed—is repellent.

I speak as a survivor of the painful Fairfax and Loudoun County transformations.

A word on the “renewable” aspect of history. I have only been a property owner for 13 years of Culpeper’s history. But my family is part of it, like many others. My family’s Irish ancestors were among the laborers who swung hammers building the Orange & Alexandria Railroad.

It is an amazing and frankly inspirational thing to pause here in the Stevensburg area, and actually see the contours of the countryside those workers and families saw. Not “unchanged,” but managed to let others have a glimpse of what they saw in those times.

J.R. Reddig, CAPT, USN-Ret. Culpeper