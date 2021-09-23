LETTER: David Durr cares about the Culpeper community

Although I do not reside in the Cedar Mountain District, I am endorsing David Durr as a candidate for Board of Supervisors’ Cedar Mountain District seat.

I served as president of the Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative in 2007 when Durr was hired as general manager, a position he held for 10 years. Agriculture is an important business in Culpeper County, and Durr has great knowledge of the business, including how to control expenses.

Durr became involved with the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce while serving as general manager of the cooperative, serving on the board of directors and later as chairman.

After his retirement from the cooperative, Durr continued to stay active in the community and currently serves on the county’s Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee.

Dave Durr is a hard worker and a man of his word. He cares about the Culpeper community as shown by his involvement in many volunteer organizations.

It is good to have new blood and new ideas on the Board of Supervisors. After knowing and working with David Durr, I am happy to endorse him for this position.

Please join me in supporting David Durr for Cedar Mountain representative on the Culpeper Board of Supervisors.