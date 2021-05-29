LETTER: Del. Hala Ayala is the clear choice for Lt. Gov.

I am endorsing Delegate Hala Ayala for Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. I have known her for more than 10 years, before she even entered the political arena. I can attest to her character, integrity, intelligence, enthusiasm, dedication, and drive.

Elected to Prince William's 51st District House seat in Virginia’s “Blue Wave” in 2017, Hala has proven herself to be a highly effective delegate with solid accomplishments, not only for her constituents, but for all Virginians. She would be the first woman elected lieutenant governor and the first woman of color elected statewide in Virginia history. She is currently working for the Department of Homeland Security as a cybersecurity expert and is the only candidate with a national security background.

Hala is the daughter of an immigrant, a single mother of two who survived on Medicaid and earned her college degree online while working a full-time job. Hala is a lifelong Virginian, and she has been endorsed by Governor Northam, Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, Emily’s List, and a host of others.

If you would like to meet Hala in person, we are hosting a meet-and-greet at Far Gohn Brewing Company on Sunday, May 30th from noon until 1:30 pm. There is no charge to attend. The address is 301 S. East Street, Culpeper.