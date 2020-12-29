LETTER: Department of Health information is confusing

Confused thinking hampers the proper response to Covid-19 in Virginia. How many people even know who the Commissioner of Health is in the State of Virginia? And if you do know, have you ever gone to the website for information to ascertain what the department’s plan for attacking Covid-19? Or do you just know that the Governor will make brief statements from time to time?

In order for anything to be accomplished a government must have a complete plan. Specifics on what the government wants to achieve, when, who will be involved, how much will it cost, what will be the priorities for the program, and how success is evaluated.

The Virginia Department of Health appears to have none of these, or if they do it is not easily accessible to the citizens of Virginia. The web-site for the department is a assemblage of gobbledygook that has little meaning and is confusing, to say the least.

We all know that eventually Virginia, like every other state, will have enough vaccine to treat everyone who desires treatment. But this is my read of the plan put forth by our state’s health department, regarding in what order Virginians will be offered the vaccine: