LETTER: Department of Health information is confusing

Confused thinking hampers the proper response to Covid-19 in Virginia. How many people even know who the Commissioner of Health is in the State of Virginia? And if you do know, have you ever gone to the website for information to ascertain what the department’s plan for attacking Covid-19? Or do you just know that the Governor will make brief statements from time to time?
In order for anything to be accomplished a government must have a complete plan. Specifics on what the government wants to achieve, when, who will be involved, how much will it cost, what will be the priorities for the program, and how success is evaluated.
The Virginia Department of Health appears to have none of these, or if they do it is not easily accessible to the citizens of Virginia. The web-site for the department is a assemblage of gobbledygook that has little meaning and is confusing, to say the least.
We all know that eventually Virginia, like every other state, will have enough vaccine to treat everyone who desires treatment. But this is my read of the plan put forth by our state’s health department, regarding in what order Virginians will be offered the vaccine:
- Health providers and hospital workers, healthcare employees in assisted living centers, and patients in assisted living centers, maybe.
- First responders, healthcare employees in assisted living centers, patients in assisted living centers, and some teachers.
- All of the above and some reference to prison populations.
- Nothing is even mentioned about the remaining 90% of the population.
This plan could have been developed and refined in April 2020. Now the vaccine is arriving in the state, and they are scrambling to set priorities. What a mess! The way to obtain support for any government program is to be efficient in doing the work. The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t exhibit this efficiency.
Fred McBride
Culpeper